Comerica Incorporated Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.62 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.15.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.80. Comerica has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.10 million. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9,489.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Comerica by 62.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after acquiring an additional 293,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Comerica by 36.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,003,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

