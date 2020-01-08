Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Sells $1,257,455.46 in Stock

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Commscope’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 62,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

COMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

