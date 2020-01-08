Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $18.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COMM. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Commscope alerts:

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,582,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 87,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Commscope has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.