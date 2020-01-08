Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CRBP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRBP stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $370.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.