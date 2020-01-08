Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) CFO Christopher M. Miller Sells 3,436 Shares

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 7.2% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

