Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Coro Energy Plc (LON:CORO)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02), approximately 116,191 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.37.

In related news, insider James Menzies purchased 399,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £11,999.97 ($15,785.28).

Coro Energy Company Profile

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration and production of natural gas in Northern Italy. The company has operations in Sillaro, Bezzecca, and Sant'Alberto, Italy. Its licenses cover an area of approximately 65.5 square kilometers, and combined proved and probable reserves. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

