Costco Wholesale’s (COST) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on COST. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $291.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $204.18 and a 1-year high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $99,067.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $11,620,272. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after acquiring an additional 508,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after acquiring an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,437,000 after acquiring an additional 211,017 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after acquiring an additional 274,845 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.