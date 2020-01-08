Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.87.

DXCM stock opened at $231.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 771.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.57. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $234.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.34, for a total value of $233,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,636 shares of company stock worth $9,136,924. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,388,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in DexCom by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in DexCom by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 246,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,963,000 after buying an additional 77,572 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 179,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,938,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

