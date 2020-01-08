Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2337 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

Shares of MLPO opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.