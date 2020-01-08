Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.01 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.0085 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $12.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 47.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSEARCA:REML opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

