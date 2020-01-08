Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has C$9.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.06.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$6.26 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.87.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$769.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$798.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.64%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

