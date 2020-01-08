Critical Survey: Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Antero Resources alerts:

95.6% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -20.96% 0.32% 0.16% Permianville Royalty Trust 26.20% 12.08% 12.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Antero Resources and Permianville Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.14 billion 0.20 -$397.51 million $0.77 3.48 Permianville Royalty Trust $15.94 million 4.45 $14.35 million N/A N/A

Permianville Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Antero Resources and Permianville Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 1 10 3 0 2.14 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources presently has a consensus price target of $8.43, suggesting a potential upside of 214.37%. Given Antero Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust beats Antero Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold. It also owned and operated 289 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 108 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor station in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.0 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 554 million barrels of ethane; 498 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 46 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.