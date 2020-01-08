Cryptonite (XCN) Market Cap Reaches $59,090.00

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $59,090.00 and $1.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,364.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.01725731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.03 or 0.02921399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00571186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00693483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010768 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00024213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00058736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00384207 BTC.

About Cryptonite

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info.

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.