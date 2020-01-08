CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Shares of CTIC opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 78.10% and a negative net margin of 177.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,596,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 314,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.