Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Rating Increased to Buy at SunTrust Banks

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was upgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cubic from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE:CUB opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.12. Cubic has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $75.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $471.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.34 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cubic will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,128.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cubic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

