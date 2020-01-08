Cypress Semiconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CY)

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,119 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,839% compared to the average daily volume of 264 put options.

NASDAQ CY opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $574.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,780. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

