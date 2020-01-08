D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) Stock Price Down 10%

D-Box Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) shares traded down 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 245,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 115,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20. The company has a market cap of $17.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92.

D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that D-Box Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D-Box Technologies Company Profile (TSE:DBO)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated either within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

