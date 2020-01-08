DAIMLER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Shares Down 3.6%

DAIMLER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.56, approximately 251,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 202,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

DAIMLER AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMLRY)

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

