Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) VP Matthew John Kurtenbach Sells 13,130 Shares of Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,911.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,920.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DAKT opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Daktronics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $8.64.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAKT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 111.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

