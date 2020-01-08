Dave Jr. Borders Sells 6,657 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $255,162.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,205,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dave Jr. Borders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chegg alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $258,557.88.

On Friday, November 1st, Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $204,835.89.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 438.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. Citigroup raised Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chegg from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 21.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.