DAVIS JEFF BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading 5% Higher

DAVIS JEFF BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:JDVB) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04.

About DAVIS JEFF BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

Jeff Davis Bancshares, Inc provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, automatic bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, and other banking services.

