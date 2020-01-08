Dawn Hillman Acquires 97 Shares of Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) Stock

Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) insider Dawn Hillman purchased 97 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £198.85 ($261.58).

Dawn Hillman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Dawn Hillman purchased 128 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £198.40 ($260.98).

Shares of NEXS opened at GBX 199.20 ($2.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Nexus Infrastructure PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 101.50 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 216 ($2.84). The stock has a market cap of $75.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 141.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.20. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tamdown and TriConnex. It undertakes earthworks and remedial works; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

