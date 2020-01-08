DEEX (DEEX) Price Tops $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, DEEX has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. DEEX has a market capitalization of $672,122.00 and $4,093.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034506 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004190 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000640 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

