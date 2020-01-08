DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $56.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,659.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,969,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,515,556,000 after buying an additional 1,688,546 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,059,000 after buying an additional 1,113,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,278,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,403,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,157,000 after buying an additional 850,850 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 745.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 841,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,475,000 after purchasing an additional 742,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $56.91 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.