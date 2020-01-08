Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.14) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DBK. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.31 ($7.33).

FRA:DBK opened at €7.40 ($8.60) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.81.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

