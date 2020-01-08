Deutsche Bank Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.50 ($23.84).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR SZG opened at €18.67 ($21.71) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 52-week high of €31.51 ($36.64). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 20.45.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.