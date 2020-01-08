Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 603 ($7.93) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 621.31 ($8.17).

LON RSA opened at GBX 565.80 ($7.44) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 555.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 547.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

