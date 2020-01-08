Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.16 ($18.79).

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. Nord/LB set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

FRA:DTE opened at €14.58 ($16.95) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.08). The company’s 50 day moving average is €14.88 and its 200-day moving average is €15.14.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

