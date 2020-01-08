Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,433.33 ($45.16).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,184.50 ($41.89) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,149.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,277.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 542 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,749.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

