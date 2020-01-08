Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Reiterated by Siebert Williams Shank

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

FANG opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,872,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $204,020,000 after buying an additional 202,584 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

