Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLG. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 341 ($4.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 336.09 ($4.42).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 312.30 ($4.11) on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 307.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 303.82.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

