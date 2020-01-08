Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) rose 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.17 and last traded at $42.17, approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TAWK) by 124.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 17.92% of Direxion Daily Communication Services Index Bull 3X Shares worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

