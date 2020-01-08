Douglas John Penrose Sells 70,416 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total transaction of C$1,141,689.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,083.13.

TSE:FR opened at C$15.54 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$6.67 and a one year high of C$16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.29.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.1600996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.42.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

