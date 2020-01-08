DP Aircraft I (LON:DPA) Shares Down 22.3%

DP Aircraft I Ltd (LON:DPA) dropped 22.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01), approximately 100,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 29,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.24.

DP Aircraft I Company Profile (LON:DPA)

DP Aircraft I Limited is a Guernsey-based holding company. The Company’s principal activity is to purchase, lease and then sell Boeing 787-8 Aircraft (the Assets). The Company makes its investment in aircraft through its subsidiaries, DP Aircraft Guernsey I Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey II Limited, DP Aircraft Guernsey III Limited and DP Aircraft Guernsey IV Limited.

