Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $262,632.00 and $670,088.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00010142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00046016 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00318529 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 487.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073633 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011963 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 860,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,505 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

