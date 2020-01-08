Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $426.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 183,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

