Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 21st

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

