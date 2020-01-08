Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

EVN opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

In related news, insider (Jim) Askew James 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

