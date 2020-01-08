Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott B. Ullem Sells 7,500 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.25, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EW opened at $233.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.22. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $148.79 and a one year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

