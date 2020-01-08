Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Aaron Katz Sells 15,000 Shares

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 341,325 shares in the company, valued at $23,042,850.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Aaron Katz sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $1,596,000.00.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.22. Elastic NV has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,832.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,804,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,708,000 after buying an additional 1,710,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 189.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,092,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,194,000 after buying an additional 1,368,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 204.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after buying an additional 1,092,845 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $57,753,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 344.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 634,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,388,000 after buying an additional 491,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

