Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 49,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $132.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $137.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.49 per share, with a total value of $200,038.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 4,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.38 per share, with a total value of $500,173.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,322,859 shares worth $157,006,991. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.