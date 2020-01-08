Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.57.

Shares of LMT opened at $414.50 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $267.81 and a 52 week high of $417.99. The firm has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

