Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 635 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $135,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

In other iShares Global Energy ETF news, insider Mcauliffe David 200,000 shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

IXC opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.4818 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.