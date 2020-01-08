Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $58.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1457 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

