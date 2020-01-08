Ellis Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Shares of MGA opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.