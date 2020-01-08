Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $62.98. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

