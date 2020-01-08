Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $29,000 Position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEA stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Morris Ian 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. Also, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

