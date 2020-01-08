Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

IFGL stock opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1483 per share. This is a boost from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

