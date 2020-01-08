Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000.

NYSEARCA:CURE opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $75.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0001 per share. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

