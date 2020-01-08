Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 203,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 353,778 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.13 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

